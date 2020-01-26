National flag burnt in Mahabubabad district

By | Published: 9:00 pm

Mahabubabad/Warangal Rural: The national flag was set ablaze at Thirumalapuram village in Kuravi mandal in Mahabubabad district on Sunday by some unidentified persons.

Personal disputes between government employees and the sarpanch reportedly led to the incident. According to Sub Inspector Shankar Rao, Thirumalapuram sarpanch Rambabu approached the police on getting to know about the tricolour being set ablaze and lodged a complaint against Upendar, a village official. He alleged that there were disputes between the Panchayat Secretary Ramesh and Upender, his subordinate. Due to their rivalry, after hoisting the flag ceremony, Upendar deliberately set ablaze the paper pasted to the pole following which the flames quickly spread to the flag fluttering on top of the pole. Sub inspector Shankar Rao said they were conducting an inquiry into the incident.

In another incident, Gundrapally sarpanch Rajeshwar Rao hoisted the national flag upside-down. Ward members brought this to the notice of Rural district collector M Haritha.

Meanwhile, Warangal rural district joint collector reportedly hoisted the flag upside-down but brought it down immediately when he noticed the mistake. It was set right and the flag was hoisted again.

