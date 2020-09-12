National Forest Martyrs’ Day observed in Kothagudem

The guests at the seminar titled ‘Forests protection students role’ organised under the aegis of the college’s National Service Scheme (NSS) unit recalled the sacrifices made by the forest staff in safeguarding the natural wealth across the country

By | Published: 12:49 am

Kothagudem: National Forest Martyrs’ Day was observed at Manugur Government Degree College in the district on Friday and rich tributes were paid to forest personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

The guests at the seminar titled ‘Forests protection students role’ organised under the aegis of the college’s National Service Scheme (NSS) unit recalled the sacrifices made by the forest staff in safeguarding the natural wealth across the country.

The college principal and the NSS programme officer B Srinivas speaking on the occasion noted that every year many forest personnel were being killed either by hunters and timber smugglers or by the wild animals.

He called upon the students to actively involve themselves in the protection of forests and in spreading the green cover. There was a need for collective efforts to preserve forests and wildlife, the national wealth.

Vishwantha Gupta of Vasavi Club, Venkat of Rotary Club, Krishna Mohan of Lions Club Chandrashekhar of Green Warriors opined that it was everyone’s duty to remember sacrifices of forest staff and it should not be a one day affair and have to be remembered daily.

The college faculty Pavani, S Ramesh Babu, Rama Tirupathi, Samba Murthy, Venkateswarlu and Sudhakar were present. Saplings were planted on the college premises marking the occasion.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .