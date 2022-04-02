National Handball Championship: Telangana women loses in semis, settles for bronze

Hyderabad: Hosts Telangana women’s handball team went down fighting to Himachal Pradesh in the semifinal to settle for a bronze medal at the 50th Senior Women’s National Handball Championship at the Saroornagar Stadium on Saturday.

Himachal Pradesh started off well taking a 11-3 lead in the first half. Though the Telangana women tried to stage a comeback, they failed to get past the opposition going down in the match by 9-16 scorelines.

Meanwhile, Indian Railways staved off a stiff resistance from Haryana to make it to the final with a 24-22 victory. The match was neck-and-neck from the beginning as the scores were locked at 12-all at the half time. Sushma, who scored eight goals in the match, took the central stage to guide her side home.

