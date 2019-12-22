National ‘Head and Neck Brachytherapy’ workshop held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 7:33 pm

Hyderabad: The Radiation Oncology wing of (BIACH&RI) conducted a two-day national ‘Head and Neck Brachytherapy’ workshop in collaboration with the Indian Brachytherapy Society at the hospital premises.

The workshop was aimed at providing hands-on training to students and young MBBS doctors from more than 50 experts in brachytherapy from across India, and involved live demonstrations of eminent radiologists streamed from the operating theatre.

“Brachytherapy is the only radiation technique in head and neck cancers that provides excellent tumour control without compromising functional outcomes. Results achieved by brachytherapy are much better than surgery,” Dr A Krishnam Raju, head of Radiation Oncology at BIACH&RI, said.

Dr. Harjot Kaur Bajwa, in-charge of brachytherapy at the institute, urged young cancer specialists to keep the therapy alive and utilise it to utmost advantage of patients. Dr RV Prabhakar Rao, CEO; Dr Phani Koteswara Rao, and other senior cancer surgeons were present.

