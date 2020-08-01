National Institute of MSMEs holds e-training drive

By | Published: 12:44 am

Hyderabad: National Institute of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises in association with African Asian Rural Development has organised international e-training programme ‘Adaptive and innovative strategies for SME development (AISSD)’ between July 20 and 30.

Globally, the SME sector was affected due to the Covid-19 outbreak and steps taken to curb pandemic such as closure of manufacturing, tour and travel business units, business establishments, educational institutions and entertainment industry has led to widespread disruption in economic activity and hampered SMEs operations.

To overcome this situation, the programme discussed new methods and approaches in technology, skill development, innovations, incubation and micro finance and infrastructure development.

The objectives of the programme include sharing the experiences in development of SME sector, reorganising activities of entrepreneurship development institutions and deliberating on approaches and strategies for development of SME sector, a press release said.

