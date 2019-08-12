National Institute of Nutrition invites applications

By | Published: 8:14 pm

Hyderabad: National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) is inviting applications from eligible candidates from both government and private institutions and from general candidates for the Laboratory Animal Supervisor’s Training Course.

The course will be conducted from September 5 to November 29. Applications forwarded through proper channel only will be considered for final selection. However, advance copies of the application can be sent for consideration and tentative selection.

The applications can be downloaded from www.ninindia.org and sent to [email protected] directly. But hard copies also need to be sent subsequently, before the due date. The last date for receiving applications completed in all respects and sent through proper channel is August 20.

