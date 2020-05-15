National Institute of Nutrition launches sero-surveillance in Telangana

By | Published: 11:34 am 11:42 am

Hyderabad: In a significant development towards monitoring transmission of SARS-CoV-2 in Telangana, the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), which is an Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) research institute, has joined hands with health authorities to launch sero-surveillance in three districts – Jangaon, Kamareddy and Nalgonda.

The surveillance in the three districts is part of the ICMR countrywide initiative launched to establish community-based district level sero-surveillance and to monitor the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 infection in the general population. The sero-surveillance essentially will enable researchers to ascertain whether the population in a region has developed antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 infection.

As part of these efforts, the NIN in collaboration with the State government has already started house-to-house survey in 30 villages across Jangaon, Nalgonda and Kamareddy. Health and district authorities will be actively engaged in the surveillance to ensure smooth operationalization of the surveillance.

Director of NIN, R Hemalatha said that in each district, 10 villages will be selected randomly and from each village 40 adults (men and women) of age more than 18 years will be selected at random for the study, which will be carried out in four rounds in the same villages.

The initial survey would serve as a baseline to determine the sero-prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 infection in the community, while the subsequent rounds would help to monitor the trends of infection in community.

Population based sero- epidemiological studies will help determine the burden of Covid-19 at the community level and to monitor the trends in transmission of SARS-CoV-2 infection, Dr. Hemalatha said.

The findings will be useful in designing and implementing appropriate containment measures. The objectives of the surveillance are to estimate and monitor the trend of sero-prevalence, which is the level of pathogen that is measured in the blood, of SARS-CoV-2 infection in the general population.

Such surveillance in high burden cities also enables researchers to determine the socio-demographic risk factors of SARS-CoV-2 infection, and delineate the geographical spread of the infection in the general population and hotspot cities, Dr. Hemalatha said.

The NIN Director said that sero-surveillance including active case finding, testing and contact racing is strongly recommended for asymptomatic infection of SARS-CoV-2.

Surveillance of antibody based sero-positivity will indicate extent of spread of infection in the given population and forms the basis for strengthening public health mitigation measures, she added. Such household based studies can also generate evidence on role of asymptomatic and mild infections in the transmission of SARS-CoV-2.

