National kho-kho meet begins in Kaghaznagar

By | Published: 11:22 pm

KUMRAM BHEEM ASIFABAD: Navodaya Vidyaya Samiti’s 30th national level kho-kho meet commenced at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Kaghaznagar town on Friday. Dr K Srinivas, a surgeon in the town was the chief guest, while Nagireddy Umameshar Rao, deputy commissioner of Hyderabad region presided over the event.

Bandla Chakrapani, principal of the school told Telangana Today that the three-day long event will see the participation of 576 players from eight regions from across the country. This is third stage of the meet. Players who excel here will compete with their counterparts from other States in a national-level meet. Both cluster and region level competitions were already organised.

As many as 60 coaches are accompanying the players. They are being provided with accommodation and food. A culture show was conducted by the participants to mark the inauguration of the meet while mascot for the event is tiger. The players presented Gussadi dance form in connection with World Aboriginal People Day observed on Friday.

Valedictory function will be held on August 11.

