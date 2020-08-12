National Librarian’s day held at KITS Warangal

By | Published: 6:32 pm

Warangal Urban: Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science (KITS), Warangal, Principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy has called upon the librarians to keep abreast of latest technologies and trends in the field of library science to meet the expectations of library users and provide them effective library services using latest ICT and Digital Technologies.

The Central library staff of the KITS held National Librarian’s Day commemorating the birth anniversary of Dr S R Ranganathan, the father of library science in India, at their institute on Wednesday.

Prof Ashoka Reddy, Librarian Dr K Indrasena Reddy, and other staff members of the library have offered floral tributes to the portrait of SR Ranganathan. On the occasion, Indrasena Reddy said that SR Ranganathan had seen librarians not as the curators of books but facilitators of their use for communication of information and creation of knowledge.

