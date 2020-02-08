National Lok Adalat clears over 10,000 cases in Telangana

By | Published: 9:06 pm

Hyderabad: A total of 10,407 cases, including 3,984 pre-litigation and 6,423 court pending cases of all categories, were settled in all the districts of State as part of National Lok Adalat, till 5 pm on Saturday.

An amount of Rs 36.35 crore was awarded as compensation in these cases.

In pursuance of the guidelines issued by the National Legal Services Authority, the Telangana State Legal Services Authority organised National Lok Adalat across the State.

Under the guidance of Justice Raghvendra S Chauhan, Chief Justice of High Court, Telangana, who is also Patron-in-Chief, Telangana State Legal Services Authority, Justice MS Ramachandra Rao, Executive Chairman, and Justice P Naveen Rao, Chairman, High Court Legal Services Committee, coordinated with all the District Legal Services authorities for the National Lok Adalat, a press release said.

