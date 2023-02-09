National Lok Adalat to be held across Telangana on February 11

The National Lok Adalat will be conducted on February 11 in various courts across the State for a speedy and amicable settlement of all civil and compoundable criminal cases

Published Date - 07:33 PM, Thu - 9 February 23

Hyderabad: The National Lok Adalat will be conducted on February 11 in various courts across the State for a speedy and amicable settlement of all civil and compoundable criminal cases (both pre-litigation and pending litigation cases).

The Lok Adalat will be rendering services without any expenditure or fees, and the court fee, if any paid in the pending cases, will be refunded if the matter is settled through Lok Adalat, and no appeal lies against the award passed in Lok Adalat.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the National Legal Services Authority requested citizens to avail the benefit of the Lok Adalat mechanism for settlement of their cases in the ensuing National Lok Adalat both in physical and virtual mode.

Persons who are willing to settle their pending cases or pre-litigation cases may approach the Chairman or Secretary of District Legal Services Authority, Nyaya Seva Sadan in the District Court complex of respective Districts or the nearest Mandal Legal Services Committee or nearest Court to get their disputes resolved through National Lok Adalat, the statement read.