National Nutrition Week celebrated in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: To mark National Nutrition Week, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) organised an awareness programme for general public to help understand the nutritional requirements from infants to geriatrics.

This awareness programme included demonstration of healthier recipes, nutrition charts and pep talks on healthy eating. The main aim behind this programme was to help people to choose wisely for better health.

National Nutrition month is usually celebrated in the first week of September to create awareness among people on nutrition. On the occasion, a ‘Healthy Recipe’ exhibition was conducted in which Food and Nutrition wing of KIMS showcased healthy recipes like Rainbow Pizza, Multigrain Rotis, Parathas and Dosas.

“Small changes in diet can have a cumulative positive effect. Nutrition doesn’t have to be overwhelming or just eating raw foods. It is important to make informed food choices and develop the habit of healthy eating and physical activity,” said MS Tulasi, senior nutritionist, KIMS Hospital.