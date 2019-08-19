National Photography Workshop launched in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:56 am

Hyderabad: Photography has the potential to create enough employment opportunities to enthusiasts and the State is willing to extend assistance to them, said Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali on the occasion of World Photography Day on Monday.

Inaugurating a five day National Photography Workshop on ‘Rich Culture and Heritage of Telangana’ organised by Sigma Academy of Photography at Salar Jung Museum on Monday, Mahmood Ali said that World Photography Day is celebrated everywhere to inspire not only professional photographers but also to encourage amateurs to take-up the art of clicking pictures.

Director, Department of Language and Culture, Mamidi Harikrishna said that Hyderabad had become a hub for creative arts. “The city and its historic landscape have inspired numerous professional and amateur photographers from across the country and abroad as well,” he noted.

On the occasion, Home Minister Mahmood Ali, along with other dignitaries, presented awards to those who have made their contributions in the field of photography. The ‘National Photography Workshop’ commenced on Monday and will continue till August 23.

