National Police Academy passing out parade on Thursday

Hyderabad: Eleven out of 131 probationary IPS officers who underwent nearly two years of training at SVP National Police Academy (SVPNPA) here have been allotted to Telangana.

Akhil Mahajan from Jammu and Kashmir is among the 11 IPS probationers allotted to Telangana. The IPS probationers will be participating in the passing out parade at the academy on September 4. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will grace the occasion with his virtual presence and address the IPS probationers.

“The IPS probationers worked hard as warriors. On their return for their phase-II training, they shared their experience with their peer group and exchanged best practices prevailed across the country,” SVPNPA Director Atul Karwal said in a press note.

Of the 131 IPS probationers, 121 belong to the 2018 batch and the remaining 10 to the 2017 batch. D V Kiran Shruthi is the best all-round probationer of the batch. She will receive the Prime Minister’s baton and Home Ministry’s revolver for the best all-round performance.

