National Safety Week concludes in Peddapalli

Peddapalli: National Safety Week celebrations held at Safety Centre of National Thermal Power Corporation-Ramagundam concluded on Tuesday with the distribution of prizes to the winners of different competitions. Director of Factories B Raja Gopal Rao appreciated the NTPC for its continuous efforts in maintaining high level of safety at work place as well as the safety training and awareness programmes being arranged for employees and contract workers.

