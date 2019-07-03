National Sailing championship begins in Hyderabad

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 1:32 am

Hyderabad: Gitesh of Army Yachting Node stole the first day’s honours as he bagged the gun position in the first and third races in the Laser standard category of YAI National Sailing championship at Hussainsagar on Wednesday.

Gitesh narrowly missed the top spot in the second race as he lost to Z Muzhaid Khan.

On a day when there were strong wind and it tested the skills of the sailors, defending champion Jerome could get only one gun in the RS:X Class in the third race while Dayne Coelho (EMESA) and Manpreet Singh (AYN) won the first two races in this event.

Sharad Singha and PP Mutthu were off for a great start on day one as they bagged two out of three gun positions in 470 class.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .