National Science Exhibition in Warangal in November

By | Published: 7:07 pm

Warangal Urban: In-charge District Education Officer (DEO) K Narayana Reddy appealed to the managements of all the schools in district to participate and make the ‘Jawaharlal Nehru national science, maths and environmental exhibition 2019-20’ a big success.

In a press release, the officer said that they were taking steps to organise the exhibition in the second week of November. “The main theme of the exhibition is ‘science, technology for sustainable development’,” he added. For more information, the managements can consult district science officer P Suresh Babu at 8008108365.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter