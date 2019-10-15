National seminar at MANUU in memory of Pt. Harichand Akhtar

By | Published: 10:48 pm

Hyderabad: A two-day national seminar dedicated to an unsung hero of Urdu poetry and journalism, Pt. Harichand Akhtar will be held at Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) on October 30 and 31.

The seminar is being organised by IDEA Communication and Majlis Fakhre Bahrain in collaboration with MANUU with around 35 academics of reputed institutions and Hindi-Urdu scholars expected to participate and present their research papers. Three renowned figures will also be honoured for their contributions in promotion of Urdu and national integration.

According to Asif Azmi, Director, IDEA Communication, the seminar is part of an annual series of felicitating some Indian literary figure with a national seminar in India and international mushaira in Bahrain.

Participants will be presented with certificate of participation during the seminar. For registration, contact Firoz Alam Ph: 9494440782, Habib Ahamad Ph: 9990920365 or email [email protected]

MANUU awards Ph.D. to Nagaraju Mandly

MANUU has declared Nagaraju Mandly, assistant professor at MANUU Polytechnic Bengaluru, as qualified in Doctor of Philosophy in English. He worked on the topic ‘Teaching spoken and written English communication skills to polytechnic students using multiple intelligence approach: An experimental study’ under the supervision of Prof. Gulfishaan Habeeb, MANUU.

