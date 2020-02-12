National seminar at Nizamabad GG college on Wednesday

By | Published: 1:05 am

Nizamabad: Giriraj government degree college conducting one day national seminar on Recent trends in English literature on Wednesday. Osmania University retired professor Annie Pothen will participate as chief guest and deliver keynote lecture.

Dr. Lakshmi Narayana, Principle, GG college, said that Giriraj college is conducting one day national seminar on ‘Recent Trends in English literature’ to know and recent trends through experts. He said that the seminar will be held in Golden jubilee auditorium of the college.

Dr. Lakshmi Narayana invited research scholars, academicians and social activists to submit the abstracts and full papers of their research work.

