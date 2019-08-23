National seminar in Hyderabad to promote ayurveda

By | Published: 1:02 am

Hyderabad: Vishwa Ayurveda Parishad (VAP), Telangana State unit is organising one-day national seminar on ‘Dermatology, Clinical Immunology and Ayurveda’ along with a continuing medical education programme on ‘Emergency Management in Ayurveda’ at Centre for Economic and Social Studies (CESS), Begumpet, on Sunday.

More than 600 delegates from five southern States are expected to participate in the conference, which will also have 50 research scholars presenting their works.

On Monday, the VAP is also organising a meeting of its Executive Committee members from South India to discuss on ways to propagate Ayurveda in India and abroad.

Union Cabinet Minister for AYUSH, Shripad Yeso Naik will be the chief guest for the seminar while State Health Minister, Etela Rajendar, Minister for Sports and Tourism, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Director of Department of AYUSH, Dr VS Alagu Varshini and other senior faculty members of Ayurveda teaching hospitals are expected to participate.

The VAP has invited Tridandi Chinna Jeeyer Swami as a special invitee who will bless all the delegates in the valedictory function of the national seminar.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter