National seminar on bamboo held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:12 am

Hyderabad: Forest and horticulture officials besides faculty and students of CBIT and MGIT participated in a national seminar on bamboo and its utilisation conducted at CBIT on Friday.

Sanjeev Karpe, MD, Bamboo Cane Development Centre (KONBAC), Maharashtra, addressed the gathering on the bamboo mission that has taken off in India and cited the recent amendments by the government classifying bamboo cultivation into grass, which enables free cutting of the bamboo.

Karpe spoke about the opportunities and challenges in making the bamboo mission a reality.

C Achalender Reddy, Director, CIPS, complimented CBIT & MGIT management for entering into an MoU with CIPS (Centre for Innovations In Public Systems) for rolling out the bamboo mission which will impact the livelihood of millions of farmers in the State. D Bhaskar Reddy, advisor, CBIT, said the bamboo could replace the conventional plywood.

