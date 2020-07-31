National shooting camp postponed

By | Published: 7:22 pm

New Delhi: The national shooting federation has postponed the compulsory training camp for its Olympic core group planned here from Saturday after taking into the account the situation arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, a shooting coach at the camp’s venue – Dr Karni Singh Range – tested positive for Covid-19 but the development will not force a closure of the facility.

“The camp stands postponed at the moment. We are trying to work out a few things and by next week we hope to have a clearer picture,” National Rifles Association of India (NRAI) secretary Rajiv Bhatia said.

A handful of shooters, part of the core group, have been training at the facility since it was reopened for use on July 8 and they are likely to continue with their daily practice by adhering to the health and safety protocols.

But the latest development has come as a setback to the NRAI’s quest to arrange the camp from Saturday. “Maybe we can start in the second week of August depending on the situation,” Bhatia said.

Shooters such as World Cup medallist Sanjeev Rajput, Manu Bhaker and Anish Bhanwala have been training at the facility for the last few days alongside shotgun marksmen like Sheeraz Sheikh and Mairaj Ahmad Khan.