National Silk Expo beckons fashion lovers in Hyderabad

Published: 6:20 pm

There is no dearth of options to choose from for Hyderabad women when it comes fashionable garments. Adding to the ever-increasing range, Gramina Hastakala Vikas Samiti is currently organising a nine-day ‘National Silk Expo-2020’ at the Sri Satya Sai Nigamagamam, Srinagar Colony. The expo was inaugurated by budding Telugu actor Shruti Shetty.

Platforms such as this are required to reach out to women looking for well-designed handmade cotton, silk wear and exclusive home textiles “which can see the blend of different styles and concepts of silk, handloom creations coming together under one roof”, said Shruti Shetty.

“The main objective of the handloom exhibition was to promote and encourage weavers, and provide a market to the handloom industry. Through these exhibitions, we have been able to create good market for weavers and their handloom woven ware, even in places where exhibitions are not feasible. The exhibition’s motive is to get pure silk and cotton products directly from weavers to customers without middlemen,” said the exhibition’s organiser, Jayesh Kumar.

The expo will be on till February 23, from 11 am to 9 pm.

