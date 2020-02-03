National Status for Kaleshwaram project not part of bifurcation Act: Laxman

By | Published: 4:04 pm

Hyderabad: BJP State president Dr K Laxman on Monday alleged that the State government which has been criticising the centre for not granting national project status for the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme has so far not submitted the Detailed Project Report (DPR) to the Union government.

Addressing media at the party headquarters here, Laxman said such status to the project was also not a part of the Andhra Pradesh Bifurcation Act 2014. “It has become a habit for the Telangana Rashtra Samithi to blame everything on BJP. They took up the project on their own based on the State resources and are now blaming the Centre for not releasing funds,” he said.

The money allocated for projects has been splurged on election after election, he alleged.

The BJP president said the State government, if keen on getting funds for the project, should at least have started the process by submitting the DPR, he said, adding that the State government also failed to deliver drinking water at the door-steps of the people even after spending huge amounts of money.

“The Centre has been bearing Rs 28 per kg of rice that is being distributed to the poor. It also granted several Central institutions for the State including AIIMS, Tribal University and IIM,” he said.

Fact Finding committee for Bhainsa

Laxman said the BJP has decided to send a fact-finding committee to Bhainsa to find out the actual reasons for the arson that took place before the municipal elections. “MLC N Ramachander Rao will be heading the committee. The need arises as the State government is not even letting journalists visit the affected areas to elicit facts,” he said.

Alleging that TRS had sided with the communal Majlis on the issue of CAA, the BJP leader said the ruling party would have to pay a price for supporting anti-national forces. “Go ahead and pass a resolution in the State Assembly against CAA. As all the national forces are slowly gathering in support of CAA, TRS will be alienated from the mainstream,” he claimed.

