National Testing Agency extends application deadline for various exams

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency has extended the date for submission of online application for various examinations keeping in view the hardships faced by the parents and student community, in the wake of coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown imposed in the country to prevent its further spread.

The dates of submission of online application forms for the National Council for Hotel Management (NCHM) JEE-2020, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) Admission Test-2020 for Ph.D. and Open Mat (MBA), Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)-2020, and Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE)-2020 have been extended till April 30, 2020.

Apart from this, the dates for submission of form for the UGC-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET)-June 2020 has also been extended to May 16 and that of CSIR-National Eligibility Test (CSIR-NET)-June 2020 has been revised to May 15, 2020.

The submission of online application forms for All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET)-2020, too can now be carried out till May 31.

A release issued by the Ministry of Human Resource Development said, “the detailed schedule mentioning revised dates of downloading of admit cards and of examinations will be displayed separately on respective examination website(s) and www.nta.ac.in, after assessment of the situation after April 15 only.”

Students have also been advised to keep visiting the respective examination website and the NTA website regularly to check for updates.