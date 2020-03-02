Nationwide Happiness Camp for Hyundai’s rural markets

By | Published: 5:21 pm

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL), the country’s first Smart Mobility Solutions provider and the largest exporter since inception, announced the launch of Hyundai ‘Happiness Camp’. The customer centric camp will be organized from February 20th to 26th, 2020, across 206 Hyundai Rural Outlets pan India.

The Happiness Camp is in-line with Hyundai’s commitment towards offering a delightful service experience to the customers in rural areas. The Nationwide camp will offer a wide range of benefits including discounts on parts & labour, free top dry wash. The Hyundai Care App users can avail additional discounts and offers on services and spare parts.

“The Hyundai Happiness Camp is a customer centric initiative to reinforce Hyundai’s continued commitment towards providing the best of service facilities to its valued customers. As one of the most loved and trusted brands in India, we are committed to serve our customers by offering a seamless service both online & offline. The Hyundai Happiness Camp is also an opportunity to connect with our rural customers through innovative service offerings,” S Punnaivanam, National Service Head, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said.

The Camp is an exclusive activity for Hyundai’s Rural Service Outlets (RSOs). During the Hyundai Happiness Camp, customers can benefit from following offers: Free 50-Point Car Check-up, Free top Dry wash, 5% Discount on Mechanical Parts for >5 yrs. customers, Upto 30% Discount on Mechanical Labour, 20% Discount on premium interior cleaning.