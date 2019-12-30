Nationwide NPR Census collection from April 2020: Kishan Reddy

By | Published: 7:28 pm 7:30 pm

Hyderabad: Union Minister of state for Home affairs, G Kishan Reddy announced that National Population Register (NPR) data will be collected along with the house listing phase of the Census 2021 from April to September 2020. Population enumeration will take place from February 9 to February 28 next year. He said that lakhs of enumerators drawn from central, state and local body institutions will take part in collecting the census with the help of a mobile app.

Addressing media here on Sunday he said that personal mobile phones loaded with the app will be allowed to collect data and the government will provide mobile phones to those who don’t have their own mobile phones. Paper questionnaires are also prepared at places where there can be signal problem. He said that population enumeration will start from 35 states 640 districts 5924 revenue divisions, 7933 towns and 6,40,932 villages simultaneously.

He said that preparations are being made to monitor process of collection with the help of the mobile app and through printed paper available in 18 Indian languages. He further said that only few additional questions were added to the list and the enumerator will not insist on submission of any proofs to complete the survey.

Stressing that NPR and Census are one and the same, Kishan Reddy said that it is the constitutional obligation that such data is collected every ten years. He called upon state governments to strictly implement Civil Registration System (CRS) as details of only 86% of births and 78.1% of deaths in the year 2016 reached the centre.

“I challenge Rahul Gandhi to explain in what way the CAA or the NPR would adversely affect Indian population,” he said adding that such data is vital for framing new policies for the benefit of the burgeoning population. He ruled out nationwide NRC in the near future saying the that the PM has already made it amply clear.

Detention centres set by Congress

Kishan Reddy pointed out that detention centres in Assam and Bengaluru were in fact set up by the Congress governments and they are meant for those who violate immigration laws and over stay in the country. He said that such centres are mandatory as per the United Nation’s conventions, as such offenders can’t be incarcerated in regular jails.

The Union Minister addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here countered allegations of the Congress party that detention centres were set up Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to lock up those found without proper documents under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Population Register (NPR). “These detention centres are not meant only for foreigners with expired visas or passports . They can be from any country, race or continent,” he said.

