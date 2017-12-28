Hyderabad: Natural dyeing workshop at Boorugu Vihar

By | Published: 12:22 am 12:23 am

Hyderabad: Daram, The handloom store has announced a natural dyeing workshop at Boorugu Vihar in the lane next to Andhra Bank, Begumpet, on December 30 and 31 from 10.30 am to 4.30 pm. According to a press release, the workshop is being organised to sensitise the participants in understanding natural dyeing of cotton yarn by hand and also show different stages of cotton yarn dyeing processes with natural dyes.

A collection of naturally dyed kurtas for women and men will be available during the workshop, according to press release. For further information, interested participants can contact over phone 9849023417.