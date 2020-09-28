Natural immunity booster to tackle illnesses

Try this drink concocted using herbs and spices to help keep you healthy amid Covid-19

By | Indira Ireni | Published: 12:09 am 4:42 pm

In the current situation of the pandemic, it’s better we keep ourselves fit and healthy. Individuals with certain pre-existing illnesses like diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, and respiratory issues are at a higher risk of having Covid-19 complications.

Your first line of defence is to choose a healthy lifestyle. Following general good-health guidelines is the single best step you can take toward naturally keeping your immune system strong and healthy. There are a number of ways that the food we take can help us build our immune system.

Different recipes can be prepared using different ingredients like leaves, spices, herbs, fruits, roots, and barks of a plant. We can even use condiments to prepare the drink. This special drink is prepared using guava leaves, carom leaves, ginger, basil leaves, garlic, Indian gooseberry, and whole spices.

Intake of this decoction daily helps keep our health fit. It is also good for cold and cough. All the ingredients used have their own nutritional values. Have it hot or warm, and it’s suitable for people of all ages.

Serve: 4 members

Preparation: 5 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

Guava leaves – 3 to 4 numbers

Carom leaves / Ajwain – 3 to 4 numbers

Basil leaves – 3 to 4 numbers

Garlic – 3 to 4 pods

Star anise – 1 to 2 numbers

Cinnamon – A small piece (optional)

Ginger – A small piece

Cumin seeds – 1 tsp

Method

* Take 1/2 litre water in bowl and heat it.

* Add guava leaves to it, which are high in Vitamin C and act as anti-bacterial and anti-viral agent.

* Add carom/ajwain leaves — this helps us in digestion and good for diabetic patients. If leaves aren’t available, replace them with coarsely ground seeds.

* Now, add a teaspoon of coarsely ground cumin seeds to the boiling water — helps in digestion and also to control or regulate high BP.

* Then, add star anise coarsely ground; this acts as anti-viral agent.

* Now, let’s add coarsely ground ginger, as it has got many medicinal values, micro-nutrients and aids in digestion.

* Keep boiling the mixture; and add basil leaves — which add flavour and health to the drink.

* Now, add coarsely chopped 3 to 4 garlic pods, while boiling.

* Alternatively, we can add it to the drink after straining it also. Garlic has got anti-oxidants in large quantity.

* Add amla/Indian gooseberry (usirikaya), which has high Vitamin C properties.

* Lemon grass, which is optional, can also be added.

* Strain the thoroughly boiled mixture and store it.

* We can have the drink every now and then in a small quantity through the day.

* Have the drink when it is lukewarm, at least thrice a day.

* Add some honey and/or lime if you wish to.

(Stay tuned to Hyderabadi Ruchulu column for more recipes. YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/hyderabadiruchulu; Website: www.hyderabadiruchulu.com)

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .