Natural world is under threat: Jamshyd Godrej

Hyderabad: With climate change impacting our lives every day, experts suggest that industries and companies should take conscious action to move towards a greener tomorrow. Jamshyd N Godrej, chairman, CII-Godrej Green Building Centre says that the natural world is under threat and not only individuals but even companies should look at protecting and preserving the environment. He informed that we are not facing climate change but actually a climate crisis and there is a need for immediate attention towards green initiatives.

Speaking at the 15th GBC Foundation Day, Godrej said, “We are living in a world which is in crisis and water preservation is of utmost priority currently. Industry needs to start paying or water and only when there is an economic incentive there will be correct usage of water. Another issue is air quality wherein out of the 20 polluted cities globally, 15 are from India. While the government is taking steps in terms of renewable energy and electric vehicles, companies also need to be aware of their initiatives.”

He added that the GBC was started to accelerate the process of green initiatives for companies and offering ideas on green building movement. Godrej informed that India has the second largest stock of green buildings at seven billion sq ft and it is on the path to achieve 10 billion sq ft of green building by 2022.

In terms of future plans, he said that they will be focusing on four initiatives – Green Education, Green Entrepreneurship, Net Zero Energy Buildings and Green Products. For the Green Entrepreneurship, the CII-Godrej GBC has signed memorandum of understanding with T-Hub and IIT-Madras’ Gopalakrishnan Deshpande Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

