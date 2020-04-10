Nature in a healing mode

Published: 12:15 am 10:28 pm

Clear, blue skies. Clean air. Cleaner rivers. Wild animals taking a stroll on roads. In the midst of global gloom over coronavirus pandemic, there is a silver lining: Mother Earth seems to be rejuvenating itself. The wounds inflicted on Nature by relentless human activity appear to be healing. From cleaner air to liberated wildlife, the coronavirus lockdowns across the world have made a positive impact on the environment. Modern life has been virtually put in a pause mode with millions of people cooped up indoors as nations struggle to contain the spread of the deadly virus, which has infected over 15 lakh people and claimed more than 88,000 lives so far. Pollution levels have plummeted as lockdowns, aimed at slowing the viral spread, have shuttered businesses and trapped billions of people at home. Cleaner air has perhaps been the single greatest positive effect of the lockdowns on the environment. Reductions in particulate matter and nitrogen dioxide have been registered across several cities, including in India. As a consequence of the drastic reduction in carbon emissions from vehicular movements, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in New Delhi, one of the most polluted cities in the world, sank to as low as 93 last month as compared with 161 during the same period last year. The data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed a 71% decrease in nitrogen dioxide levels in big cities, including Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Bengaluru.

In China, where the Covid-19 pandemic originated, the carbon emissions fell by around 25% over a four-week period at the beginning of this year as authorities imposed lockdown, according to an analysis carried out for the climate website Carbon Brief. A study by Columbia University has shown that both carbon monoxide and carbon-dioxide emissions have fallen by 50% and 10% respectively in the bustling city of New York, the epicentre of the pandemic in the US. Similarly, pollution levels have come down drastically in European cities. Across the world, the lockdowns may just be showing us how quickly the natural world around us can adapt and thrive in our absence when given some space. This temporary experience of cleaner air may offer lessons for the kind of world we want to build after the pandemic. It has provided a glimpse into what the world might look like if we live sustainably and conserve the resources of the planet. However, this may well be a temporary relief. Once the pandemic subsides, the situation may get back to square one unless the societies care more for the environment and adopt sustainable policies. For this, long-term solutions are required focusing on utilisation of clean energy, conservation of forests and efficient waste management systems.

