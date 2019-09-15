Nature lover saves years old tree from felling in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:32 am

Hyderabad: An alert nature lover from Hyderabad took upon herself to raise enough noise that attracted the attention of the authorities and in the process saved a very old peepal tree. Had Lavanya Boa, a resident of Narayanguda and a bank employee, decided to ignore the unjust act, a near century-old peepal tree would have been lost.

On Saturday morning, Lavanya noticed that some unidentified persons were trying to pull down the tree with ropes near her neighbourhood. She tried to personally stop the act but realising that she was outnumbered, immediately alerted neighbours and also approached the Forest department through Dhruvansh, an NGO working in the field of environment conservation in the city.

Much to their credit, the Forest officials took the complaint seriously and immediately rushed to the spot and imposed a steep penalty of Rs.15,000 on those involved in cutting down the tree.

The action initiated by the Forest officials received immediate applauds from nearby residents and conservation activists.

“Dear Hyderabad: This is a proud moment when Forest Officer acted very fast on my complaint of cutting of peepal tree in Narayanguda near Abids. Defaulter is punished with Rs. 15,000 fine. Such actions given strength and a hope for environment,” (sic) tweeted Dhruvansh founder Madhulika Choudhary.

Lavanya said she initially contacted an NGO to react to the incident and later informed GHMC officials. “After several efforts, we were able to alert Forest department who quickly responded against the tree felling,” she added.

District Forest Officer (Hyderabad) P Venkateshwarlu said the Forest department regularly conducts inspections across Hyderabad against tree felling and takes stringent action against such persons.

“There are many Acts and rules meant for protection of the environment. However, not many are aware of such rules and quite often neglect them. If anyone wants to cut down a tree, they can apply online after which officials will inspect and give a nod only after a thorough assessment,” he said.

