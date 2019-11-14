‘Naturopathy, yoga can fight diabetes’

By | Published: 11:14 pm

Mancherial: Mythri Yoga and Nature Cure Centre (MYNCC) organised an awareness programme on diabetes to mark the World Diabetic Day on Thursday, on the premises of the centre, situated in Hi-Tech City Colony here on Thursday. The centre is a unit of Satya Foundation. Dermatologist Dr Laxminarayana was the chief guest of the event.

During the programme, Laxminarayana explained symptoms of diabetes, changes occurred in body due to the disease and medication. Dr P Sameera of the centre narrated the natural methods to prevent the disease and diet to be followed by diabetics. She delved in on the modifications in lifestyle for battling the ailment and ways to keep diabetes at bay.

Dr K N Sukumar informed both naturopathy and yoga are the best ways to prevent the diabetes and to cure it. All it needs to have understanding about the ailment. One can avoid complications and break genetic or hereditary chain with the help of awareness, said Sukumar who thanked Laxminarayana for participating in the programme.

