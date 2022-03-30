Nava Bharat provides 750 dual desks to Govt Schools in Kothagudem

Kothagudem: Paloncha based Nava Bharat Ventures Limited (NVBL) has provided as many as 750 dual desks to government schools in the district. The desks were distributed to around 45 schools in 12 mandals. District Collector Anudeep Durishetty handed over the desks to headmasters of respective schools, informed a release from the NVBL here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion he lauded the company for promoting education, health and self-employment for the benefit of people in the district. He presented mementoes to students and teachers who demonstrated a scientific experiment on agriculture mechanisation. Nava Bharat Vice President Y Srinivasa Murthy informed that in addition to providing dual desks to the schools the company was also constructing washrooms and providing hand sanitisers for the benefit of students.

DEO E Somasekhara Sarma, MEO A Srirama Murthy, tahsildar Ch Swamy and others were present.