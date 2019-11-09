Naval Ships, aircraft kept ready for rescue, relief work

By | Published: 3:12 pm

Visakhapatnam: As the Very Severe Cyclonic Storm, ‘Bulbul’ lay about 100 km East Southeast of Paradip and 275 km South-Southwest of Kolkata early Saturday morning, the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) is closely monitoring the movement of the Cyclonic Storm which is moving northwards.

At present, the maximum sustained winds around the system are approximately 65 -70 Kn and the Severe Cyclonic Storm is expected to make landfall at West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts between Sagar Island (WB) and Khepupara (Bangladesh) across Sunderban delta by Saturday night.

Naval aircraft deployed in the Bay of Bengal have been warning fishing boats about the impinging cyclone and advising them to return to the nearest harbor for shelter. Three Indian Navy ships at Visakhapatnam are kept ready with relief material embarked for immediate deployment to the most affected areas to undertake Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operation, according to a spokesman of the Navy here.

Additionally, ten diving and medical teams are also kept ready for augmenting rescue and relief efforts in Odisha and West Bengal. Naval aircraft are kept ready at Naval Air Station, INS Dega to undertake aerial survey of the most affected areas, casualty evacuation and airdrop of relief material as required. Naval Officers-in-Charge, West Bengal and Odisha are in constant liaison with respective State Administrations for rendering assistance as required.

