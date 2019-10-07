Navaratri concludes on a grand note in Basar

By | Published: 10:33 pm

Nirmal: The nine-day long annual Navaratri utsavalu or festivities of Sri Gnana Saraswathi Devasthanam concluded on the premises of ancient shrine in temple town Basar on Monday.

Priests performed special prayers to mark the culmination of the ceremonies. The temple was decked up and illuminated with colorful lamps and flowers in view of the finale. Security arrangements were stepped up. CCTV cameras were installed on all streets of the town and around the shrine.

In a unique tradition, the presiding deity is not displayed in any appearance, as practiced in other shrines across two states. Similarly, no special prayers are performed to the deity. But, a special idol sports various appearances and it is worshipped as part of the festivities. Devotees are fed by a spiritual organization led by a saint, Gadipur Maharaj belonging to Nanded in Maharashtra for nine days.

On the last day being an auspicious one, over 50,000 devotees belonging to several parts of Telangana and neighboring Maharashtra visited the temple and performed prayers. Parents made a beeline to the abode of Saraswathi for initiating their children to world of alphabets, a ritual known as Aksharabhasyam.

Voluntary organisations and National Cadet Corps and local youngsters and members of Sri Satya Sai Samiti extended their support in the conduct of the ceremonies and helped cops in managing crowd during the festivities.

Believed to be constructed some 5,000 years ago on the northern banks of Godavari, the shrine is the only temple of Saraswathi, the goddess of learning, in southern India. It is believed that sage Vyas had worshipped goddess Saraswathi during the times of Mahabharata.

