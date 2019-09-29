Navaratri festivities begin on a grand note in Basar

By | Published: 7:57 pm

Nirmal: The auspicious nine-day long festivities of Dasara or Sharadeeya Navaratri Utsavalu began on a colourful note at the ancient Sri Gnana Saraswathi Devasthanam in Basar on Sunday.

According to the management of the shrine, Maha Abhisekam and many other special prayers were performed to the deity to mark the commencement of the ceremonies. Harati presented to the goddess of learning in the afternoon and evening was a major attraction as devotees thronged to witness the events.

Unique ceremonies

In a unique tradition, the presiding deity does not appear in different forms, as it is practiced in other shrines across the two Telugu States. Similarly, no special prayers are performed to the deity. But, a special idol sports various appearances. Devotees are fed by a spiritual organization led by a saint, Gadipur Maharaj, from Nanded in Maharashtra for nine days.

The historical temple was decked up for the festivities. It is being illuminated with colorful lamps.

TSRTC-Nirmal unit is operating special buses. Security has been stepped up to prevent untoward incidents. All places were put under CCTV surveillance. Large contingents of policemen were deployed all over the temple town.

On the finale, parents make a beeline to the abode of Saraswathi for initiating their children to world of alphabets, a ritual known as Aksharabhasyam.

Voluntary organisations and National Cadet Corps and local youngsters and members of Sri Satya Sai Samiti render services at the shrine and manage crowd during the festivities.

It may be recalled that Minister Indrakaran Reddy recently instructed the authorities of police, revenue, health, etc departments to organize the festivities on a grand note. He instructed them to ensure better arrangements such as drinking water, better security and cleanliness for the convenience of devotees belonging to various parts of Telangana and neighboring Maharashtra who take part in the nine-day long ceremonies.

