Naveen Patnaik congratulates PV Sindhu

By | Published: 10:15 am

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday congratulated shuttler PV Sindhu for becoming the first Indian to win the BWF World Championships. Patnaik said country is proud of Sindhu.

“Congratulate @Pvsindhu1 on the record-breaking #BWFWorldChampionships final win against Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara, becoming the first Indian to win the title,” Patnaik tweeted. He wrote,”India is proud of you, Sindhu! All the very best.”

Sindhu on Sunday became the first Indian to win badminton World Championships gold by beating Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in a lop-sided final in Basel in Switzerland on Sunday. The Indian won 21-7, 21-7 in the summit clash that lasted just 38 minutes.