Navin Mittal turns parent for orphan marriage

Hyderabad: In a rare departure from his regular duties, Collegiate and Technical Education Department Commissioner Navin Mittal on Thursday donned a new role with his wife and performed the ‘kanyadaan’ during the marriage of an orphan, Rita, with Pavan Krishna at an ashram in Bahadurpally.

After the marriage date was finalised, Mittal and his wife agreed to perform the ‘kanyadaan’. They came to the ashram run by the trust on Thursday and performed the ritual.

Since the last 20 years, Rita was staying in the Lal Chand Gouri Charitable Trust at Bahadurpally and with the help of trustees Dayanand Gouri, Narendra Gouri and Mitha Gouri, she completed her B Tech. The trustees have deposited Rs 2.5 lakh in her name. Pavan Krishna is from Ramnagar.

