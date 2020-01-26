Navketan Films: Way ahead of its times

By | Mausumi Sucharita | Published: 12:12 am 8:35 pm

One of the oldest production houses of Bollywood, which produced some of the classics such as Guide and Jewel Thief, was established in the year 1949. Founded by the Anand brothers — Chetan and Dev, Navketan Films (Navketan means a new banner, named after Chetan Anand’s son, Ketan) tackled urban issues, unlike the rest of the other major directors and producers, who focused on making films about rural India.

“The difference lay in the fact that their early films looked at urban India in an entertaining rather than a disaffected way,” wrote journalist Sidharth Bhatia in his book Cinema Modern: The Navketan Story.

Their first film was Afsar (1950), starring Dev Anand and Suraiya, which had moderate success. It was followed by Andhiyan (1952) and Taxi Driver (1954). In the first decade after its creation, most of the films made under the banner were directed by Chetan.

Later, Dev brought in younger brother Vijay, also known as Goldie, as a director. Together Dev and Vijay worked on around 10 movies including Nau Do Gyarah (1957), Kala Bazar (1960), Tere Ghar Ke Samne (1963) and Guide (1965).

It was Vijay who brought all the three brothers together for the film Kala Bazar, which was based on touts dealing in tickets outside cinemas. Later, Chetan went on to start his own production banner called Himalaya Films.

For two decades from late ’40s to ’60s, they made movies, which were known for their out-of-the-box storyline, realistic presentation and memorable songs. “Together, we became an unbeatable team of writer-director and star, the cause of great envy for the rest of the film industry,” Dev Anand wrote in his memoir Romancing with Life.

Occasionally, they brought in directors from outside. For instance, Guru Dutt directed Baazi. Dev and Dutt knew each other before they joined Bollywood and had a deal that if Dev produces a film, Dutt would direct it, and, if Dutt produced a film, Dev would act in it. Dev did play the lead role in Baazi like they had decided.

He also played the lead role in most of the movies produced by the banner. Leading ladies of their movies were no less than the male characters. They were forward-thinking, modern, confident and not afraid of their sensuality.

While Hum Dono (1960) had typical ‘Bharatiya nari’ in Nanda, there was also fearless Sadhana, who took care of her lover’s mother while he was away serving the country in war. Then, there was Madhubala, who played the role of a fiercely independent journalist in Kaala Paani (1961).

The production house always backed upcoming actors, directors and music composers. It was the training ground for many — including actors Guru Dutt, Balraj Sahni, Johny Walker and Kalpana Karthik. They provided the launch-pad to directors such as Raj Khosla and Yash Johar, music director Ustad Ali Akbar Khan and Jaidev, singers Kishore Kumar and Abhijit Majumdar, among others.

Navketan was different in many ways. Unlike RK Film Studio or Mehbub Studio, it does not have a shooting floor. So all films were shot in Mehbub Studio. “There was a heavy influence of Hollywood too. Taxi Driver was the first Hindi film to be shot completely outdoors in Mumbai and a camera was strapped to the bonnet of a car to shoot the film,” writes Siddharth Bhatia in his book.

The aim was to do the best always, Dev established Anand Recording Studio in 1986 to mix and dub films produced by Navketan. The studio specialised in voiceovers, dubbing and surround mixes. It also houses a library of over 40-odd movies, including classics such as Guide and Jewel Thief. It is, perhaps, the most technically advanced studio in the country. Over 10,000 films including as Taare Zameen Par (2007) and Ghajini (2008) have been mixed here.

Navketan Films took Indian cinema to new heights nationally and internationally, and in the six decades of its existence, it produced around 35 motion pictures, offered stories of urban India which resonated with the audience and remain relevant till date. The Anand brothers brought forth stories that went against the grain in Hindi Cinema at that time as they were way ahead of their times.

Chetan Anand and his style

Before Navketan Films was established, Chetan had established himself as director and his directorial debut Neecha Nagar in 1946 was awarded Grand Prix Prize (now Golden Palm) at the first-ever Cannes Film Festival. Chetan was the trailblazer of his generation. He dabbled in journalism (BBC) and teaching (Doon School) before moving on to theatre and movies.

He had a leftist outlook and influence of theatre was visible in his movies. Chetan dwelled on the dark side of city life and most of the times had Mumbai city as backdrop in his movies. He passed away in July 6, 1997, at the age of 76.

Vijay Anand and his style

Vijay was a complete package — director, editor, writer and lyricst, and he even acted in some of the movies. Together with Dev, he made some interesting thrillers and entertaining comedies. Vijay received applause for his film Guide, which was a book adaptation of RK Narayan’s novel The Guide. After critical success of Guide, he made the spy thriller Jewel Thief.

His films were known for their song sequences, lyrics and music — in Tere Ghar Ke Samne, in a duet sung by Rafi and Lata, Dev imagines Nutan in a whiskey bottle. In Jewel Thief, the song Hothon Pe Aisi Baat was highlight of the movie for its grand picturisation. He died of heart attack on February 23, 2004, at the age of 70.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter