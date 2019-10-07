Navratri festivities hit crescendo in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:04 pm

Hyderabad: Navratri celebrations have hit a crescendo in the city on Monday with people gearing up for Dasara festivities by decking up streets, establishments and houses with flowers and colourful illumination.

Temples teemed with devotees, who turned up in large numbers to seek the blessings of the goddess Durga on the final day of Navratri celebrations. As part of the Navami celebrations, free food distribution programmes, bhajans and cultural programmes were organised by youth and colony welfare associations in different areas.

Special rituals and pujas were organised by temple managements across the city. Prominent temples such as Peddamma temple at Jubilee Hills, Ujjani Mahankali temple in Secunderabad and others witnessed heavy rush on the Navami day.

People hailing from Bengali community in the city gathered in large numbers at different pandals set up at Keyes High School, Secunderabad, Lower Tank Bund and many other places and celebrated with pomp and gaiety.

Majority of the commercial establishments were specially decked up on the day and special pujas were performed at different government offices.

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan participated in the puja and festivities at GHMC Head office. Vehicle owners conducted pujas at different temples as part of the festivities.

Many streets were devoid of traffic as majority of the employees and households have already left for respective home towns to celebrate Dasara on a grand note with relatives and friends. Despite RTC strike, many people boarded special buses being operated by RTC management and cabs from JBS and MGBS.

