Navy to host Multi-lateral Naval Exercise in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: On the occasion of 73rd Independence Day, a Ceremonial Parade was held at the Eastern Naval Command(ENC) comprising of platoons of naval personnel drawn from various ships and establishments, Defence Security Corps and Sea Cadet Corps at INS Circars Parade Ground on Thursday.

Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, ENC took the salute and inspected a 50 men Armed Guard. Vice Admiral SN Ghormade, Chief of Staff, ENC, was the Conducting Officer of the Parade which was attended by all Flag Officers, Commanding Officers of various ships, several Armed Forces, civilian personnel, veterans and their families. The parade concluded by singing the National Anthem.

Addressing the gathering, Vice Admiral Jain emphasized that as primary custodians of maritime security, we need to do our utmost in providing a favourable maritime environment for the country’s economic growth and prosperity by making the Indian Navy a combat ready, credible and cohesive force capable of meeting present and future challenges. He reminded everyone that with the changing security dynamics, maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) is very vital and therefore, the responsibility of everyone in ENC is to be prepared to face challenges from traditional and non-traditional asymmetric threats.

Vice Admiral Jain added that the Indian Navy will be hosting the MILAN, a Multilateral Naval Exercise at Visakhapatnam in March 2020, wherein apart from a large number of ships, senior dignitaries are expected to partake in various functions and visit naval facilities. MILAN series of biennial exercises which commenced in 1995, was conducted at Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC) until last year, is being conducted for the first time on the mainland at ENC with increased scope and complexity of the exercise. He urged everyone to prepare earnestly for this mega event. It would be a historic occasion for the Indian Navy and Visakhapatnam like it was done during IFR in Feb 2016.

In a parallel event at the “Victory at Sea” War Memorial on the beach road this morning, Vice Admiral Narayan Prasad, Director General Naval Projects, Visakhapatnam placed a floral wreath and paid tributes to Martyrs who made the supreme sacrifice in defence of the Nation. A two-minute silence was observed as a mark of respect to the Martyrs.

