Nawaz Sharif’s condition slightly better: Doctor

Lahore: The health condition of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who has been diagnosed with acute immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), a bleeding disorder, was slightly better and his platelet levels were also stable, a doctor said here.

Addressing the media on Sunday, Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) Principal Professor Mahmood Ayaz said that the former premier would remain in the hospital until his treatment was complete, adding that Sharif has not yet expressed a desire to be shifted anywhere else, reports Dawn news.

Sharif’s mother and sister visited him at the Services Hospital on Sunday. On Saturday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted Sharif bail on medical grounds in the Al Azizia corruption case until Tuesday. A day earlier, the Lahore High Court had also granted him bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

He secured bail in both the cases on medical grounds. On Saturday, Ayaz said that Sharif had suffered angina pain, refuting reports that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo had suffered a heart attack. The former Prime Minister was rushed to SIMS on October 21 after his personal physician raised an alarm about his deteriorating health.

The next day, doctors at the hospital had termed Sharif’s condition as “serious” despite the transfusion of three mega units of platelets within hours of his admission. After a struggle of three days, a six-member medical board, headed by Ayaz, on October 24 announced that Sharif had tested positive for ITP.