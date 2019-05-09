Nawazuddin Siddiqui joins cast of ‘Housefull 4’

By | Published: 1:03 pm

New Delhi: The cast of the multi-starrer film ‘Housefull 4’ has a new member, and it is none other than Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Nawazuddin, who is mostly known for portraying serious roles, will now feature in the laugh riot, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced on Thursday.

“Update: Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Sajid Nadiadwala’s Housefull4… Directed by Farhad Samji… The cast will reunite for the shoot this month-end” he tweeted. The star cast wrapped up shooting for the film on November 20, last year, but will reunite for the shoot again this month.

Nawazuddin will be reuniting with the producer of the film Sajid Nadiadwala after five years. The actor last worked with Sajid in the latter’s directorial debut ‘Kick’ featuring Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez.

‘Housefull 4’ will star an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Chunky Panday, Johnny Lever, and Boman Irani, among others.The fourth installment of the franchise has been shot extensively in London, Rajasthan, and Mumbai.

Revolving around the theme of reincarnation, the film follows a non-linear narrative. It is scheduled to hit the big screens around Diwali 2019. The film made headlines after actor Nana Patekar and filmmaker Sajid Khan, who were earlier involved in the film, were accused of sexual harassment as the #MeToo movement gained momentum in India.

After the allegations surfaced, Patekar was replaced by ‘Baahubali’ fame Rana Daggubati whereas ‘Housefull 3’ director Farhad Samji took over the reins of ‘Housefull 4.’ Nawazuddin has a number of films in his kitty. The actor will be seen in ‘Raat Akeli Hai’ opposite Radhika Apte and ‘Bole Chudiyaan’ alongside Mouni Roy. He will also star in the second season of the popular show ‘Sacred Games’.