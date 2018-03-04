Nawazuddin starts prepping for ‘Thackeray’

By | Published: 4:21 pm 4:22 pm

Mumbai: Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has started prepping for ‘Thackeray’, a biopic based on the life of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

Nawazuddin, who will play the title role in the biopic, took to Twitter on Sunday to share a photograph of himself along with Bal Thackeray’s son Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya Thackeray, along with others.

“The prep work starts from the right place and with the right people Matoshree. It was pleasure meeting Uddhav Thackerayji, Sanjay Raut, Aaditya Thackeray and the blessings of Shri Balasaheb Thackeray,” Nawazuddin Siddiqui captioned the images.

Bal Thackeray was one of the iconic politicians who started his career as a cartoonist and social worker. Later he formed a regional political party in Maharashtra named Shiv Sena that dominated the political scenario of the state for around 50 years. He passed way in 2012.

Directed by Abhijit Panse and written by Sanjay Raut, ‘Thackeray’ will release on January 23, 2019 in Hindi and Marathi languages.