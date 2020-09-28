Naxal killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh

After the firing was stopped the police found a male naxal’s dead body along with a firearm and explosive materials.

By | Published: 8:30 pm

Kothagudem: A naxal was killed in an exchange of fire between the police and Maoists in the forests under Gangaloor police station limits in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Monday.

The exchange of fire took place when a team of Bijapur District Reserve Guard (DRG) engaged in combing operations in Pedapal, Pidiya, Tumnar and Irenar forests. After the firing was stopped the police found a male naxal’s dead body along with a firearm and explosive materials.

The identity of the killed Maoist was not known yet, stated Bijapur Superintendent of Police Kamalochan Kashyap. For the past four days the teams of DRG,STF and CRPF’s CoBRA forces of Bijapur and Dantewada districts were carrying out search operations in the forests.

Meanwhile Maoist banners appeared in the forests of Mainpur and Dhawalpur where the naxals have blocked the passage of vehicles on the roads by cutting down the trees.

