Naxal sympathiser arrested, medicines seized in Kothagudem

By | Published: 3:54 pm

Kothagudem: The police have arrested a Maoist sympathiser and seized medical kits and tablets from his possession at Dummugudem in the district. Iinspector of Police Venkateswarlu informed here on Saturday that following a tip off, the CRPF 39-G company Inspector of Police M Polinaidu and team was engaged in search operations in Parnasala, Peddabandirevu and Seetanagaram villages in Dummagudem mandal.

They spotted a youth carrying two carton boxes coming that way and on seeing the police he tried to run away. But the police chased and caught him. On questioning the youth revealed his identity as Kaka Veeraswamy of Mulkalpalli village and was sympathiser of the Maoist party.

He confessed to the police that he has been supplying material to the CPI ( Maoist) Party for the past several years. Following directions from the party leaders he purchased he purchased the medicines and medical kits at Bhadrachalam and was going to handover them to a Maoist dalam. Sub-Inspector of Police Rathish seized the material and arrested Veeraswamy. A against the naxal sympathiser was booked at Dummugudem police station, Venkateswarlu said.

