Naxal sympathiser held; explosives seized in Kothagudem

Kothagudem: Police arrested a Maoist gram committee member and seized explosive material from him at Gondigudem village in Aswapuram mandal of Kothagudem district on Saturday.

In a statement, Manugur ASP P Sabharish informed that following a tip-off that CPI (Maoist) party gram committee members were planting explosives targeting police, a team conducted combing operations at the village.

During the search operations, the police spotted a villager carrying explosive material and was taken into custody. During questioning, the villager revealed his identity as Madivi Suraiah of Gundlamadugu village in Aswapuram mandal. He confessed that he was appointed as the gram committee member three years ago and since then he was supplying essential commodities and vegetables when the Maoists visited the villages in the mandal.

The police recovered a tiffin box, 10 gelatin sticks, two detonators, 125-metre electric wire and two batteries from his possession, the ASP stated while cautioning that serious action would be taken against those helping the Maoists.

