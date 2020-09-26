Naxals kill villagers, brand them ‘informers’

By | Published: 11:16 pm

Kothagudem: Naxals allegedly killed nearly sixteen villagers, branding them as police informers, in the past one week in Pamed area of Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh.

According to sources, the Maoists reportedly kidnapped the villagers from eight villages, including Battiguda, Kanwargatta, Bomed, Pusubaka and Gangalur. Four of the abducted villagers were killed by the Maoists after holding a people’s court a week ago.

And the remaining villagers were taken into the forests and were killed at different locations. The mobile phones of family members of the kidnapped villagers were snatched away by the naxals who also warned them against going to the police.

However, there was no official confirmation from Bijapur police regarding the incident.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .