Naxals release images of arms and ammunition they captured in Sukma encounter

Published: 1:32 am

Kothagudem: In a bold move, Naxals displayed to the world the fire-arms they had captured from the security personnel they killed in an exchange of fire on March 21 in forests of Minpa in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh.

The Maoists have released a statement in the name of CPI (Maoist) Dakshin Sub-zonal Bureau, Dandakaranya along with the photographs of the firearms, ammunition and other material they have seized from the jawans who were killed in the encounter.

An audio clip by the Maoists spokesperson Vikalp was also released giving details of the jawans they killed and count of the arms and ammunition. While the audio clip claimed that the Naxals have killed 17 jawans and injured 15 personnel, the statement claimed that Naxals have killed 19 jawans and injured over 20 personnel. The Naxals stated that they have lost three of their comrades named Kovasi Sakru, Kottam Rajesh and Karatam Sukku in the encounter and their last rites were conducted with full honours.

According to the statement they took away eleven AK-47 rifles along with 55 magazines, two INSAS rifles including 20 magazines, one self-loading rifle (SLR), two Under Barrel Grenade Launchers (UBGL) and six UBGL shells.

The material from the jawans includes 1,550 rounds of ammunition of different varieties along with nine wireless radio sets including 19 batteries, 12 mobile phones and one satellite phone, the audio clip listed out.

